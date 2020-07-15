All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:11 AM

3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE

3821 Parkridge Cir · (941) 724-3448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3821 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL 34243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-201 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1417 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
Turnkey furnished, tropical, and spacious three-bedroom, two bathroom, town house with a one car garage. Sit back & relax on your screened lanai and enjoy your favorite beverage while you enjoy the Florida weather!
The kitchen has beautiful countertops with tall wooden cabinet breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a King bed, walk in closet, and marble countertops, with dual sinks in ensuite bathroom. There are two more bedrooms and a pleasant living room and dinning area.
Great location right off University Parkway. Walkable to shopping, movie theater, several restaurants, and a very short drive to Benderson Rowing Park, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, UTC Mall and the #1 rated Siestas Key Beach is within 25 minutes!
Beautiful gated and pet friendly community with heated pool. Enjoy spending your winters here or a short term stay in between homes, whatever your needs may be we can accomodate a 1 month minimum lease both on and off season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir
Sarasota, FL 34232
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard
Sarasota County, FL 34240

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity