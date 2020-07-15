3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage media room

Turnkey furnished, tropical, and spacious three-bedroom, two bathroom, town house with a one car garage. Sit back & relax on your screened lanai and enjoy your favorite beverage while you enjoy the Florida weather!

The kitchen has beautiful countertops with tall wooden cabinet breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a King bed, walk in closet, and marble countertops, with dual sinks in ensuite bathroom. There are two more bedrooms and a pleasant living room and dinning area.

Great location right off University Parkway. Walkable to shopping, movie theater, several restaurants, and a very short drive to Benderson Rowing Park, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, UTC Mall and the #1 rated Siestas Key Beach is within 25 minutes!

Beautiful gated and pet friendly community with heated pool. Enjoy spending your winters here or a short term stay in between homes, whatever your needs may be we can accomodate a 1 month minimum lease both on and off season.