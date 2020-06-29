All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE

3263 Alex Findlay Place · (941) 716-2368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3263 Alex Findlay Place, Sarasota County, FL 34240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Are you ready to get away from the COLD WINTER MONTHS? Are you looking for a monthly getaway to enjoy the warmer weather and take time to just ENJOY LIFE? Is location, spacious living, and accessibility to a variety of lifestyle adventures important to you? We have just the place for you! This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, high ceilings, open floorplan, lake views from nearly every room, and a 3 vehicle garage. And when you are ready to wind down or just take a break from it all, the BEAUTIFUL pool will be waiting for you. This home is GREAT for entertaining with the dry bar and large-sized lot. This award winning gated Golf Course community features 813 acres, 36 holes of championship golf, 24 hour security service, 12 har-tru tennis courts, and an Olympic sized pool. No matter what your pleasure, you will enjoy your winter getaways in this GORGEOUS home! Reach out today; let’s get you locked in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE have any available units?
3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE have?
Some of 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE offers parking.
Does 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE has a pool.
Does 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir
Sarasota, FL 34232
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity