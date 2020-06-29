3263 ALEX FINDLAY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Are you ready to get away from the COLD WINTER MONTHS? Are you looking for a monthly getaway to enjoy the warmer weather and take time to just ENJOY LIFE? Is location, spacious living, and accessibility to a variety of lifestyle adventures important to you? We have just the place for you! This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, high ceilings, open floorplan, lake views from nearly every room, and a 3 vehicle garage. And when you are ready to wind down or just take a break from it all, the BEAUTIFUL pool will be waiting for you. This home is GREAT for entertaining with the dry bar and large-sized lot. This award winning gated Golf Course community features 813 acres, 36 holes of championship golf, 24 hour security service, 12 har-tru tennis courts, and an Olympic sized pool. No matter what your pleasure, you will enjoy your winter getaways in this GORGEOUS home! Reach out today; let’s get you locked in!