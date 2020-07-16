All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
23463 AWABUKI DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:04 PM

23463 AWABUKI DRIVE

23463 Awabuki Drive · (941) 488-6644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

23463 Awabuki Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34293
Sarasota National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
Seasonal Rental: Gorgeous 3 BR, 2 Bath Condo in SARASOTA NATIONAL with FULL GOLF ACCESS
$5,500/month (January-April 2020) is BOOKED.
$3,500/month (off-season)
$4,000/month If you book for 6 months in season (and you’ll save $3,000 in taxes by booking this long!)
Resort style living at its best with a dining facility, resort style pool and a lap pool with tiki bar and coffee bar and an 8000 square foot fitness center, bocce ball, and pickleball courts, plus casual and formal dining. This 2215 square feet unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a den/office and is meticulously decorated. The large screened in balcony overlooking the lake and golf course is a great place to start and end your days. The large open concept kitchen and dining room is a wonderful area to host a gathering while overlooking the golf course and lake. All bedrooms are spacious and bright. Close to shopping and beaches. This is a seasonal lease, 3-month minimum. One half of the total lease amount due at signing of lease and balance due 30 days before lease starts. Please note listing is also subject to 12% rental tax, $165 cleaning fee and $500 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE have any available units?
23463 AWABUKI DRIVE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE have?
Some of 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
23463 AWABUKI DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE offers parking.
Does 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE has a pool.
Does 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 23463 AWABUKI DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir
Sarasota, FL 34238
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity