23463 AWABUKI DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court coffee bar gym parking pool garage

Seasonal Rental: Gorgeous 3 BR, 2 Bath Condo in SARASOTA NATIONAL with FULL GOLF ACCESS

$5,500/month (January-April 2020) is BOOKED.

$3,500/month (off-season)

$4,000/month If you book for 6 months in season (and you’ll save $3,000 in taxes by booking this long!)

Resort style living at its best with a dining facility, resort style pool and a lap pool with tiki bar and coffee bar and an 8000 square foot fitness center, bocce ball, and pickleball courts, plus casual and formal dining. This 2215 square feet unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a den/office and is meticulously decorated. The large screened in balcony overlooking the lake and golf course is a great place to start and end your days. The large open concept kitchen and dining room is a wonderful area to host a gathering while overlooking the golf course and lake. All bedrooms are spacious and bright. Close to shopping and beaches. This is a seasonal lease, 3-month minimum. One half of the total lease amount due at signing of lease and balance due 30 days before lease starts. Please note listing is also subject to 12% rental tax, $165 cleaning fee and $500 security deposit.