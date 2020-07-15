1831 BURGOS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Enjoy an active, care-free lifestyle in the resort-style neighborhood of The Isles of Sarasota on Palmer Ranch. This 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath townhome has been updated with vinyl floors in the living area and stairs. The light and bright kitchen features corian counters, raised panel cabinets and light appliances. Enjoy the many activities at the community center which includes tennis, bocce, pickle-ball, basketball, the state-of-the-art fitness center, tot-lot and the geo-thermally heated community pool overlooking a picturesque lake. All this and minutes to fine dining, golfing, shopping, Legacy Trail, doctors, Siesta Key Beach and the many cultural venues of downtown Sarasota.