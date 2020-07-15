All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:05 PM

1831 BURGOS DRIVE

1831 Burgos Drive · (941) 953-6000
Location

1831 Burgos Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1672 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Enjoy an active, care-free lifestyle in the resort-style neighborhood of The Isles of Sarasota on Palmer Ranch. This 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath townhome has been updated with vinyl floors in the living area and stairs. The light and bright kitchen features corian counters, raised panel cabinets and light appliances. Enjoy the many activities at the community center which includes tennis, bocce, pickle-ball, basketball, the state-of-the-art fitness center, tot-lot and the geo-thermally heated community pool overlooking a picturesque lake. All this and minutes to fine dining, golfing, shopping, Legacy Trail, doctors, Siesta Key Beach and the many cultural venues of downtown Sarasota.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 BURGOS DRIVE have any available units?
1831 BURGOS DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1831 BURGOS DRIVE have?
Some of 1831 BURGOS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 BURGOS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1831 BURGOS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 BURGOS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1831 BURGOS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 1831 BURGOS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1831 BURGOS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1831 BURGOS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1831 BURGOS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 BURGOS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1831 BURGOS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1831 BURGOS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1831 BURGOS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 BURGOS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1831 BURGOS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 BURGOS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 BURGOS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
