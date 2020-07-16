All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:09 PM

1740 POCATELLO STREET

1740 Pocatello Street · (941) 400-1322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1740 Pocatello Street, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2066 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
The beaches are open! This amazing home is now available for a 6 month rental. Relocating to Florida, and your not ready to purchase a home. Transition to the Florida lifestyle in this beautifully updated, beautifully decorated Mid-Century charmer. This pool home is ideally situated just off the Siesta Key South Bridge area. Very quiet neighborhood, perfect for walking or biking. The development of Bay View Acres is a designated Bird Sanctuary. This West of the Trail location is perfect for your extended stay here in Sarasota. Relax in the incredible screened in Florida Room with a view of the brand new swimming pool. You have complete privacy with a six foot vinyl fence Walk to numerous restaurants, shops or in less than a mile you can be on the #1 Rated beaches of Siesta Key. This home is now available for a 6 month rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 POCATELLO STREET have any available units?
1740 POCATELLO STREET has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1740 POCATELLO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1740 POCATELLO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 POCATELLO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1740 POCATELLO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 1740 POCATELLO STREET offer parking?
No, 1740 POCATELLO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1740 POCATELLO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 POCATELLO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 POCATELLO STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1740 POCATELLO STREET has a pool.
Does 1740 POCATELLO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1740 POCATELLO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 POCATELLO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 POCATELLO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 POCATELLO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 POCATELLO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
