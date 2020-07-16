1740 POCATELLO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

The beaches are open! This amazing home is now available for a 6 month rental. Relocating to Florida, and your not ready to purchase a home. Transition to the Florida lifestyle in this beautifully updated, beautifully decorated Mid-Century charmer. This pool home is ideally situated just off the Siesta Key South Bridge area. Very quiet neighborhood, perfect for walking or biking. The development of Bay View Acres is a designated Bird Sanctuary. This West of the Trail location is perfect for your extended stay here in Sarasota. Relax in the incredible screened in Florida Room with a view of the brand new swimming pool. You have complete privacy with a six foot vinyl fence Walk to numerous restaurants, shops or in less than a mile you can be on the #1 Rated beaches of Siesta Key. This home is now available for a 6 month rental!