1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE

This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath has great views from the deck. You can watch birds and other wildlife along with the boats coming and going from Pelican Cove. The kitchen and baths have been updated, wood laminate flooring through out. Screened lanai and deck. The complex has several pools and tennis courts available for the use of the tenants while enjoying their stay at Pelican Cove. Pelican Cove is 2 month minimum. No Pets, No Smoking, No Trucks, Motorcycles, RVs or Commercial vehicles. Call for Off Season rates.