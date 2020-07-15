All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE

1515 Clower Creek Drive · (941) 809-3578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1515 Clower Creek Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 157 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath has great views from the deck. You can watch birds and other wildlife along with the boats coming and going from Pelican Cove. The kitchen and baths have been updated, wood laminate flooring through out. Screened lanai and deck. The complex has several pools and tennis courts available for the use of the tenants while enjoying their stay at Pelican Cove. Pelican Cove is 2 month minimum. No Pets, No Smoking, No Trucks, Motorcycles, RVs or Commercial vehicles. Call for Off Season rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir
Sarasota, FL 34238
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir
Sarasota, FL 34232
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard
Sarasota County, FL 34240

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity