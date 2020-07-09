10534 Medjool Drive

Amenities

SEASONAL RENTAL, NO PETS, NO SMOKING in the home, one year new home in Sarasota National, lightly used, social membership to convey to renter with fee ($150) paid by the tenant, RESORT STYLE POOL, tennis, golf, bocce, pickleball, coffee shop (always FREE), TIKI BAR, fine dining, card room, bicycle club, martini bar, 1,300 acres of nature preserves, sidewalks 4 walking, beautiful sunsets and just a little over 2 miles to the BEACH, tile throughout the unit, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, home features a lake on the front side (no homes across street) & a natural preserve & lake behind the home (no homes again),nice neighbors lots of activities in community to get to know everyone, a quick drive to Manasota Beach or downtown Venice with quaint shops & restaurants, Everything close by BUT QUIET, minutes to the new Wellen Park in the process of being built now w/80 acre lake, roof top dining & more, Quick drive to Sarasota for big city life, New baseball stadium down the road