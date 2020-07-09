All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 10534 Medjool Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
10534 Medjool Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:41 AM

10534 Medjool Drive

10534 Medjool Drive · (978) 840-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10534 Medjool Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34293
Sarasota National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
coffee bar
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
coffee bar
pool
tennis court
SEASONAL RENTAL, NO PETS, NO SMOKING in the home, one year new home in Sarasota National, lightly used, social membership to convey to renter with fee ($150) paid by the tenant, RESORT STYLE POOL, tennis, golf, bocce, pickleball, coffee shop (always FREE), TIKI BAR, fine dining, card room, bicycle club, martini bar, 1,300 acres of nature preserves, sidewalks 4 walking, beautiful sunsets and just a little over 2 miles to the BEACH, tile throughout the unit, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, home features a lake on the front side (no homes across street) & a natural preserve & lake behind the home (no homes again),nice neighbors lots of activities in community to get to know everyone, a quick drive to Manasota Beach or downtown Venice with quaint shops & restaurants, Everything close by BUT QUIET, minutes to the new Wellen Park in the process of being built now w/80 acre lake, roof top dining & more, Quick drive to Sarasota for big city life, New baseball stadium down the road

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10534 Medjool Drive have any available units?
10534 Medjool Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10534 Medjool Drive have?
Some of 10534 Medjool Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10534 Medjool Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10534 Medjool Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10534 Medjool Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10534 Medjool Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 10534 Medjool Drive offer parking?
No, 10534 Medjool Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10534 Medjool Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10534 Medjool Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10534 Medjool Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10534 Medjool Drive has a pool.
Does 10534 Medjool Drive have accessible units?
No, 10534 Medjool Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10534 Medjool Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10534 Medjool Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10534 Medjool Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10534 Medjool Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10534 Medjool Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir
Sarasota, FL 34238
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir
Sarasota, FL 34232
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard
Sarasota County, FL 34240
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity