2 bed 2 bath apartments
132 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in San Carlos Park, FL
1 Unit Available
18227 Morgan DR
18227 Morgan Dr, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
"2/2 that's been freshened up and ready for immediate moved in located in San Carlos! Spacious and nicely laid out with lawn care included!"
1 Unit Available
17330 W Carnegie CIR
17330 West Carnegie Circle, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
LAKEFRONT, 1ST FLOOR CONDO IN THE HEART OF S FT MYERS NEAR ALICO AND US 41. THIS UNIT HAS JUST BEEN FULLY UPDATED, PAINTED AND CLEANED. THE OUTDOOR LIVING AND VIEW ON THIS UNIT IS AMAZING.
1 Unit Available
9062 FRANK RD RIGHT SIDE
9062 Frank Road, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1157 sqft
Unit RIGHT SIDE Available 07/01/20 MODERN NEWLY UPDATED 2/2 DUPLEX - Property Id: 128721 Newer and completely updated duplex right side unit. White luxury vinyl laminate flooring and grey newly painted in entire home.
1 Unit Available
7288 Pebble Beach Rd
7288 Pebble Beach Road, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1278 sqft
Available Now! Pool and Lawn Care Included!! - Beautiful older pool home sitting on a golf course. Lawn & pool care are included in the rent. 2 bedroom with a den, 2 bath home with tile throughout. Garage has been converted to a den.
1 Unit Available
7380 Carrier RD
7380 Carrier Rd, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
Rarely available!! Unfurnished duplex in San Carlos Park. Features a 2 bedroom/2 bath with a renovated kitchen and fresh paint. New bathroom vanities, light fixtures, exterior walkway tile, new flower beds and fresh mulch.
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
40 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1079 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
55 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1070 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
18910 Bay Woods Lake DR
18910 Baywoods Lake Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1916 sqft
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Absolute must see! 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath, 1776 sq ft, ground level coach home located in the gated community of Bay Woods at Shadow Wood Preserve.
1 Unit Available
18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18247 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
New Home 2 spacious bedrooms + den, 2 baths, 1 car garage, Private Driveway.
1 Unit Available
8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622
8550 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1286 sqft
8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 Available 07/01/20 2 bed/2 bath Condo in popular Osprey Cove - Available 7/1 - No Pets - POPULAR OSPREY COVE 2/2 CONDO - Prime Location in the heart of Estero. 2 bed, 2 bath Condo.
1 Unit Available
8490 Kingbird Loop #943
8490 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1121 sqft
8490 Kingbird Loop #943 Available 07/15/20 2/2 Osprey Cove - This 4th floor condo offers a beautiful view of the lake & pool area. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Washer and dryer are included.
1 Unit Available
8570 Kingbird Loop #535
8570 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1121 sqft
8570 Kingbird Loop #535 Available 06/15/20 Osprey Cove ~ 2 bed/2 bath ~ Ashbury Floor plan - $ 1320 Third floor condo with two bedrooms & two bathrooms, spacious living area and kitchen with a breakfast nook and separate breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
8470 Kingbird Loop #1036
8470 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
Osprey Cove Annual Rental - Third floor condo with a view of the lake and pool from the living area and master bedroom.Tile throughout kitchen and living area.
1 Unit Available
19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134
19760 Osprey Cove Boulevard, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1121 sqft
Osprey Cove~ - Third Floor condo with two bedrooms & two bathrooms, spacious living area and kitchen with a breakfast nook and separate breakfast bar. ~ Brookside Floor plan-Common area tile, Bedrooms carpeted with Brand new carpet.
1 Unit Available
18290 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18290 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1402 sqft
Available NOW. Larger unit than other 1st floor units.
1 Unit Available
8450 Kingbird LOOP
8450 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1154 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms plus a den, 1st floor condo with eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinets, split floor-plan with a lake view. Additional storage close to front door. 1 covered parking space. 5 minutes from FGCU and I-75.
1 Unit Available
6317 Royal Woods DR
6317 Royal Woods Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1173 sqft
Your rental experience should be all about comfort and convenience. Schedule a 1 on 1 meeting to view this property 'or' Schedule a phone or video call to talk about and/or view this property from the comfort of your home.
1 Unit Available
16620 Partridge PL
16620 Partridge Place Road, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1161 sqft
Well appointed 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in beautiful The Forest Country Club. Golf course view and golfing privileges are available thru The Forest Country Club for a fee. Nice community pool is steps away (next door). Spacious kitchen.
1 Unit Available
17763 Park Village BLVD
17763 Park Village Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Live in this neighborhood that feels like a park. Community takes care of grounds. 2 bd plus den / 2 ba updated single family home. Large spa on the large screened lanai. Community pool, clubhouse, exercise building, tennis, pickleball and more.
1 Unit Available
10001 St Moritz DR
10001 St Moritz Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2050 sqft
Beautiful and pristine single family pool home in the #1 Award Winning Community in U.S.
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1083 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
