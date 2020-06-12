8173 Anhinga RD

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

**WELL APPOINTED** Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with extended covered parking, storage area, two long driveways, a front porch, orange tree on the lot and more!. This home has beautiful 12x24" tiled main living areas, wood in the bedrooms, LED lighting, faux wood blinds, fans/lights in every room, freshly renovated bathrooms, fresh paint throughout, tiled back splash in kitchen, 1 year old appliances, well pump, water heater and water softening system, complete re pipe throughout the home done one year ago as well, recently serviced septic system, and more! This home has a very central location for the 33967 zip. Short drive to three oaks and the public parks and recreation, gulf coast town center, FGCU, Miromar Outlets, SWFL Internation Airport and more! This is one that will go fast - you dont want to miss it!