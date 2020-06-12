All apartments in San Carlos Park
Find more places like 8173 Anhinga RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Carlos Park, FL
/
8173 Anhinga RD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:30 PM

8173 Anhinga RD

8173 Anhinga Road · (239) 289-2942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Carlos Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8173 Anhinga Road, San Carlos Park, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**WELL APPOINTED** Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with extended covered parking, storage area, two long driveways, a front porch, orange tree on the lot and more!. This home has beautiful 12x24" tiled main living areas, wood in the bedrooms, LED lighting, faux wood blinds, fans/lights in every room, freshly renovated bathrooms, fresh paint throughout, tiled back splash in kitchen, 1 year old appliances, well pump, water heater and water softening system, complete re pipe throughout the home done one year ago as well, recently serviced septic system, and more! This home has a very central location for the 33967 zip. Short drive to three oaks and the public parks and recreation, gulf coast town center, FGCU, Miromar Outlets, SWFL Internation Airport and more! This is one that will go fast - you dont want to miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8173 Anhinga RD have any available units?
8173 Anhinga RD has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8173 Anhinga RD currently offering any rent specials?
8173 Anhinga RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8173 Anhinga RD pet-friendly?
No, 8173 Anhinga RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Carlos Park.
Does 8173 Anhinga RD offer parking?
Yes, 8173 Anhinga RD does offer parking.
Does 8173 Anhinga RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8173 Anhinga RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8173 Anhinga RD have a pool?
No, 8173 Anhinga RD does not have a pool.
Does 8173 Anhinga RD have accessible units?
No, 8173 Anhinga RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8173 Anhinga RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8173 Anhinga RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8173 Anhinga RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8173 Anhinga RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8173 Anhinga RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Carlos Park 1 BedroomsSan Carlos Park Apartments with Balcony
San Carlos Park Apartments with GarageSan Carlos Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Carlos Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity