San Carlos Park, FL
7135 Greenwood Park CIR
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:47 AM

7135 Greenwood Park CIR

7135 Greenwood Park Circle · (239) 676-4040
Location

7135 Greenwood Park Circle, San Carlos Park, FL 33967

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1810 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely stunning, luxury style town home offers, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a 2 car-garage in gated community w/views of Mullock Creek in South Fort Myers.!
Featuring concrete block construction, tile roof, Impact glass windows, no need for Hurricane Panels. Paved driveway, Seamless glass enclosed shower with tiled walls, contemporary kitchen featuring granite counter-tops and appliance package, 10 ft. ceilings on the 1st floor, screened lanai, unique second level with versatile loft/common, laundry and more.
Greenwood Villas is a private, gated community nestled on 9 acres of lush landscaping w/views of Mullock Creek and is centrally located in South Fort Myers. This small community offers a resort-style pool and sundeck, fitness center, clubhouse w/full kitchenette and much more!
. Security / last month rent deposit required
. HOA application required
. Pet restrictions may apply
. Washer and dryer, when not available, may be supplied for an additional $50 on monthly lease.
. Unfurnished

Pictures are from a similar home (same floor plan, size and finishings). Wall, granite, tiles, cabinets ad carpet colors may vary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7135 Greenwood Park CIR have any available units?
7135 Greenwood Park CIR has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7135 Greenwood Park CIR have?
Some of 7135 Greenwood Park CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7135 Greenwood Park CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7135 Greenwood Park CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7135 Greenwood Park CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7135 Greenwood Park CIR is pet friendly.
Does 7135 Greenwood Park CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7135 Greenwood Park CIR does offer parking.
Does 7135 Greenwood Park CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7135 Greenwood Park CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7135 Greenwood Park CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7135 Greenwood Park CIR has a pool.
Does 7135 Greenwood Park CIR have accessible units?
No, 7135 Greenwood Park CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7135 Greenwood Park CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7135 Greenwood Park CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7135 Greenwood Park CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7135 Greenwood Park CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
