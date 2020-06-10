7135 Greenwood Park CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Absolutely stunning, luxury style town home offers, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a 2 car-garage in gated community w/views of Mullock Creek in South Fort Myers.!

Featuring concrete block construction, tile roof, Impact glass windows, no need for Hurricane Panels. Paved driveway, Seamless glass enclosed shower with tiled walls, contemporary kitchen featuring granite counter-tops and appliance package, 10 ft. ceilings on the 1st floor, screened lanai, unique second level with versatile loft/common, laundry and more.

Greenwood Villas is a private, gated community nestled on 9 acres of lush landscaping w/views of Mullock Creek and is centrally located in South Fort Myers. This small community offers a resort-style pool and sundeck, fitness center, clubhouse w/full kitchenette and much more!

. Security / last month rent deposit required

. HOA application required

. Pet restrictions may apply

. Washer and dryer, when not available, may be supplied for an additional $50 on monthly lease.

. Unfurnished



Pictures are from a similar home (same floor plan, size and finishings). Wall, granite, tiles, cabinets ad carpet colors may vary.