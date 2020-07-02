18262 Hepatica RD

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home centrally located in San Carlos Park. The generous floor plan offers large countertops in the kitchen, closed off the laundry room, and nice size rooms. Screened in lanai overlooking a large fenced back yard. The Master bedroom has a sliding glass door leading to the lanai and double vanity with a large walk-in shower and separate tub. Very nice layout and great space, this one won't last long. Close to shopping, FGCU, I-75, and SWFL International Airport.