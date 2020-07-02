All apartments in San Carlos Park
18262 Hepatica RD
18262 Hepatica RD

18262 Hepatica Road · (844) 736-8239
Location

18262 Hepatica Road, San Carlos Park, FL 33967

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1534 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home centrally located in San Carlos Park. The generous floor plan offers large countertops in the kitchen, closed off the laundry room, and nice size rooms. Screened in lanai overlooking a large fenced back yard. The Master bedroom has a sliding glass door leading to the lanai and double vanity with a large walk-in shower and separate tub. Very nice layout and great space, this one won't last long. Close to shopping, FGCU, I-75, and SWFL International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18262 Hepatica RD have any available units?
18262 Hepatica RD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18262 Hepatica RD have?
Some of 18262 Hepatica RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18262 Hepatica RD currently offering any rent specials?
18262 Hepatica RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18262 Hepatica RD pet-friendly?
No, 18262 Hepatica RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Carlos Park.
Does 18262 Hepatica RD offer parking?
No, 18262 Hepatica RD does not offer parking.
Does 18262 Hepatica RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18262 Hepatica RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18262 Hepatica RD have a pool?
No, 18262 Hepatica RD does not have a pool.
Does 18262 Hepatica RD have accessible units?
No, 18262 Hepatica RD does not have accessible units.
Does 18262 Hepatica RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18262 Hepatica RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 18262 Hepatica RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18262 Hepatica RD does not have units with air conditioning.
