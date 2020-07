Amenities

This single family home is available for annual rental. It has been well maintained and is ready for move in. There is tile throughout the living area, kitchen, bathrooms. Bamboo floor in the bedrooms. The property is centrally located near I-75 exit and US-41, close to Gulf Coast mall, shopping, FGCU. It has security alarm, jetted tub, new water system, air conditioner, stainless steel appliances.