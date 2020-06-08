12615 CURLEY STREET

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

NEWLY RENOVATED - 2BD/1BA RARELY AVAILABLE SAN ANTONIO APARTMENT!



LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! HIGHLY DESIRED and NEWLY RENOVATED - FRESH PAINT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETRY, NEW BATH VANITY AND NEW FRIDGE! This wonderful 2 bedroom apartment is perfectly nestled in quiet San Antonio - right off of Curley Street! Features a generously sized living room, galley style kitchen with pantry, spacious dining area, two roomy bedrooms with good sized-closets, 2 hall linen closests for added storae and full-size shared bath. ALL TILE THROUGH-OUT! Easy access for commuting! Just Minutes to St. Leo Campus, SR52 and I75! (Less than 1/2 a mile to convenient laudromat!) WATER and SEWER included in rent.



This is a smoke-free home. Very small pet welcome with pet deposit.