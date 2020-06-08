All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:18 PM

12615 CURLEY STREET

12615 Curley Street · No Longer Available
Location

12615 Curley Street, San Antonio, FL 33576

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED - 2BD/1BA RARELY AVAILABLE SAN ANTONIO APARTMENT!

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! HIGHLY DESIRED and NEWLY RENOVATED - FRESH PAINT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETRY, NEW BATH VANITY AND NEW FRIDGE! This wonderful 2 bedroom apartment is perfectly nestled in quiet San Antonio - right off of Curley Street! Features a generously sized living room, galley style kitchen with pantry, spacious dining area, two roomy bedrooms with good sized-closets, 2 hall linen closests for added storae and full-size shared bath. ALL TILE THROUGH-OUT! Easy access for commuting! Just Minutes to St. Leo Campus, SR52 and I75! (Less than 1/2 a mile to convenient laudromat!) WATER and SEWER included in rent.

This is a smoke-free home. Very small pet welcome with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12615 CURLEY STREET have any available units?
12615 CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, FL.
What amenities does 12615 CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 12615 CURLEY STREET's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12615 CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12615 CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12615 CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 12615 CURLEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 12615 CURLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 12615 CURLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 12615 CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12615 CURLEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12615 CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 12615 CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 12615 CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 12615 CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12615 CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 12615 CURLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12615 CURLEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 12615 CURLEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

