Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:45 PM

1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard

1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard · (704) 906-7783
Location

1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL 32128
Spruce Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 50 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1517 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for long term rental, this Furnished Condo is located in Spruce Creek Fly-In, overlooking a nature area. It offers a Great Room with Stone Fireplace and a wet bar, a 1st floor Powder Room, 2 Bedrooms up, each with a private bath. Screened patio. 2 car garage. Queen bed in one bedroom, 2 twin beds in the other. Bedrooms are on the 2nd floor Fully furnished. Utilities are responsibility of tenant. Spruce Creek Fly-In is a patrolled, gated community with an optional membership Country Club, located close to shopping, schools, restaurants and Interstate Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard have any available units?
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Samsula-Spruce Creek.
Does 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
