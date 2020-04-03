1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard

Amenities

Available for long term rental, this Furnished Condo is located in Spruce Creek Fly-In, overlooking a nature area. It offers a Great Room with Stone Fireplace and a wet bar, a 1st floor Powder Room, 2 Bedrooms up, each with a private bath. Screened patio. 2 car garage. Queen bed in one bedroom, 2 twin beds in the other. Bedrooms are on the 2nd floor Fully furnished. Utilities are responsibility of tenant. Spruce Creek Fly-In is a patrolled, gated community with an optional membership Country Club, located close to shopping, schools, restaurants and Interstate Highways.