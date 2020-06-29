All apartments in Ruskin
807 4th Ave SW
807 4th Ave SW

807 4th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

807 4th Avenue Southwest, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3/2 House for rent in Ruskin! - Gorgeous home on a quiet street, Minutes from the Ruskin inlet! Close to Pirates Pointe Fishing Resort, Julie's Fish House, Snake Island and Goat Island, It is like a tropical retreat! This home features an open kitchen to the living and dining room, large balcony, a spacious yard, covered parking, and w/d hookups, It is a gem in Ruskin! This home won't last!

Please read over our rental requirements:

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

If you would like to schedule a showing please contact our office at:
Palm Island Realty
813 321 0166

(RLNE4779729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

