Ruskin, FL
525 Glenn Cross Dr
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

525 Glenn Cross Dr

525 Glenn Cross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

525 Glenn Cross Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
on-site laundry
garage
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse - This is a spacious townhouse with 1,366 sqft 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and a single car garage. The master bedroom will accommodate a king size bed. The laundry room is located on the second floor making laundry easy. The downstairs will accommodate a large sectional and the kitchen has a dining area. Owner is willing to do a shorter term lease. Please call today to view the property.

Requirements:
1. No Felony Criminal History 2. No Prior Eviction History 3. Verification of income of at least 3x monthly rent (gross) 4. Rental History Will be Verified 5. Credit Report will also be pulled

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3489511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Glenn Cross Dr have any available units?
525 Glenn Cross Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
Is 525 Glenn Cross Dr currently offering any rent specials?
525 Glenn Cross Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Glenn Cross Dr pet-friendly?
No, 525 Glenn Cross Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 525 Glenn Cross Dr offer parking?
Yes, 525 Glenn Cross Dr offers parking.
Does 525 Glenn Cross Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Glenn Cross Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Glenn Cross Dr have a pool?
No, 525 Glenn Cross Dr does not have a pool.
Does 525 Glenn Cross Dr have accessible units?
No, 525 Glenn Cross Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Glenn Cross Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Glenn Cross Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Glenn Cross Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Glenn Cross Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
