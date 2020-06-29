525 Glenn Cross Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse - This is a spacious townhouse with 1,366 sqft 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and a single car garage. The master bedroom will accommodate a king size bed. The laundry room is located on the second floor making laundry easy. The downstairs will accommodate a large sectional and the kitchen has a dining area. Owner is willing to do a shorter term lease. Please call today to view the property.



Requirements:

1. No Felony Criminal History 2. No Prior Eviction History 3. Verification of income of at least 3x monthly rent (gross) 4. Rental History Will be Verified 5. Credit Report will also be pulled



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3489511)