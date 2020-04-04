All apartments in Ruskin
2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE

2336 Dovesong Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2336 Dovesong Trace Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Sale or lease for $1850/mo annual lease. Currently leased thru May of 2020. Beautiful home, located in a gated community, move-in ready with new carpet and renovated kitchen. This beautiful home has , crown molding and fresh paint. The family room is huge with lots of natural light and access to the huge back yard! The kitchen features new cabinets and stainless steel appliances with pull out drawers, lazy Susan corners and large pantry! As you go up the stairs, there is a landing area where you can stage a desk for kid's homework space! The master suite is super spacious, with large walk-in closet, and master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, and stand up shower! Other bedrooms are larger than normal with plenty of space for toys!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE have any available units?
2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE have?
Some of 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
