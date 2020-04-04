2336 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Sale or lease for $1850/mo annual lease. Currently leased thru May of 2020. Beautiful home, located in a gated community, move-in ready with new carpet and renovated kitchen. This beautiful home has , crown molding and fresh paint. The family room is huge with lots of natural light and access to the huge back yard! The kitchen features new cabinets and stainless steel appliances with pull out drawers, lazy Susan corners and large pantry! As you go up the stairs, there is a landing area where you can stage a desk for kid's homework space! The master suite is super spacious, with large walk-in closet, and master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, and stand up shower! Other bedrooms are larger than normal with plenty of space for toys!