221 21ST ST SE

HURRY! This light, bright 2/1 home is waiting just for YOU! Home is recently updated and features new white cabinets, fresh paint and vinyl wood grain flooring throughout. You'll love the beautiful shade tree in the yard plus the convenient location! Morning Star is an all-age community with close proximity to local restaurants, shopping, dining, Lennard High/Ruskin Elementary and I-75. Do not miss out on this opportunity! Come by today and fill out an application to lease before its gone! (Background/Credit Check and 1st month rent plus deposit required.)