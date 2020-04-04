All apartments in Ruskin
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
221 21ST ST SE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

221 21ST ST SE

221 21st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

221 21st Street Southeast, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
HURRY! This light, bright 2/1 home is waiting just for YOU! Home is recently updated and features new white cabinets, fresh paint and vinyl wood grain flooring throughout. You'll love the beautiful shade tree in the yard plus the convenient location! Morning Star is an all-age community with close proximity to local restaurants, shopping, dining, Lennard High/Ruskin Elementary and I-75. Do not miss out on this opportunity! Come by today and fill out an application to lease before its gone! (Background/Credit Check and 1st month rent plus deposit required.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 21ST ST SE have any available units?
221 21ST ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
Is 221 21ST ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
221 21ST ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 21ST ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 221 21ST ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 221 21ST ST SE offer parking?
No, 221 21ST ST SE does not offer parking.
Does 221 21ST ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 21ST ST SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 21ST ST SE have a pool?
No, 221 21ST ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 221 21ST ST SE have accessible units?
No, 221 21ST ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 221 21ST ST SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 21ST ST SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 21ST ST SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 21ST ST SE does not have units with air conditioning.
