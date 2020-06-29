All apartments in Ruskin
2204 4th St SW

2204 4th Street Southwest · (833) 367-6963
Location

2204 4th Street Southwest, Ruskin, FL 33570

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1695 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1817 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available 07/31/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2-bathroom single family house in Ruskin Community available for rent in mid July. Home is equipped with smart lock, trash compactor, an attic, double pane windows, washer and dryer, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, electric heating system, patio, porch with a peaceful waterfront view, and a garage. The home also includes a tiled kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Just a short drive to the Interstate will keep any location close. Excellent home that wont last long, schedule a tour today.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

