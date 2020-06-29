2204 4th St SW

Amenities
Available 07/31/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2-bathroom single family house in Ruskin Community available for rent in mid July. Home is equipped with smart lock, trash compactor, an attic, double pane windows, washer and dryer, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, electric heating system, patio, porch with a peaceful waterfront view, and a garage. The home also includes a tiled kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Just a short drive to the Interstate will keep any location close. Excellent home that wont last long, schedule a tour today.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5887291)