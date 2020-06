Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN QUIET RUSKIN COMMUNITY!! THIS FOUR BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME FEATURES NEWER APPLIANCES, SPACIOUS ROOMS AND DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER BATH. PEACEFUL WATERFRONT VIEW FROM THE BACK PORCH. JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO THE INTERSTATE WILL TAKE YOU WHEREVER YOU NEED TO GO IN THE AREA.