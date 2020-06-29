All apartments in Ruskin
210 4th Ave SE
210 4th Ave SE

210 4th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

210 4th Avenue Southeast, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
2/2 Home in Ruskin - Specious 2/2 single family home in Ruskin with plenty of parking space and large back porch. Laundry room with washer & dryer hookups inside the house. Well water source with water softener system.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE5589929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

