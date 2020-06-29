210 4th Ave SE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking air conditioning accessible range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

2/2 Home in Ruskin - Specious 2/2 single family home in Ruskin with plenty of parking space and large back porch. Laundry room with washer & dryer hookups inside the house. Well water source with water softener system.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE5589929)