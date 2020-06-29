1827 Harbour Blue St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This BRAND NEW beautiful 3/2/2 house is located in the sought after community of Hawks Point. Home features a Great open kitchen with 42 inch cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, and all stainless steel appliances. Very comfortable and cozy home with ceiling fans and great light fixtures. There is a screened in lanai that is perfect for sitting outside and enjoying the nice florida weather. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer for your convenience. Gated community. This home is perfect for you and your family. This will not last long. Call Brooke Brenner to schedule your appointment to view this home.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343



(RLNE4645616)