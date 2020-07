Amenities

Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home includes a living room, breakfast area just off the kitchen as well as formal dining room. The kitchen is large enough for a few cooks to be in the kitchen, prepping food or just visiting with each other. The back yard gives you plenty of space to run and play or just hang out on the back Lanai and have a bar-b-ques. HOA application approval required.