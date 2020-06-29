All apartments in Ruskin
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
1425 21st. Street SE.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

1425 21st. Street SE.

1425 21st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1425 21st Street Southeast, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See! - Please contact Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information.3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a nice size backyard and great curb appeal! Located in Bayou Pass Village! This home has a great open floor plan, fresh paint throughout, very well kept inside and out! Enjoy the large open, living room and dinning room as well as a breakfast bar off the kitchen, providing great counter space. This home is a must see! Bayou Pass Village has a community pool and playground. Lawn Service Included. This home is located within minutes to I-75, shopping and restaurants as well. A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move in along with any rent deposits.

(RLNE4763994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 21st. Street SE. have any available units?
1425 21st. Street SE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
Is 1425 21st. Street SE. currently offering any rent specials?
1425 21st. Street SE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 21st. Street SE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 21st. Street SE. is pet friendly.
Does 1425 21st. Street SE. offer parking?
No, 1425 21st. Street SE. does not offer parking.
Does 1425 21st. Street SE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 21st. Street SE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 21st. Street SE. have a pool?
Yes, 1425 21st. Street SE. has a pool.
Does 1425 21st. Street SE. have accessible units?
No, 1425 21st. Street SE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 21st. Street SE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 21st. Street SE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 21st. Street SE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 21st. Street SE. does not have units with air conditioning.
