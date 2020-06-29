1425 21st. Street SE.

Amenities

pet friendly pool playground

Must See! - Please contact Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information.3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a nice size backyard and great curb appeal! Located in Bayou Pass Village! This home has a great open floor plan, fresh paint throughout, very well kept inside and out! Enjoy the large open, living room and dinning room as well as a breakfast bar off the kitchen, providing great counter space. This home is a must see! Bayou Pass Village has a community pool and playground. Lawn Service Included. This home is located within minutes to I-75, shopping and restaurants as well. A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move in along with any rent deposits.



(RLNE4763994)