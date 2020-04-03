All apartments in Rotonda
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD

738 Boundary Boulevard · (941) 815-3237
Location

738 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL 33947

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020! Rented 1/1/21 - 3/31/21. Available in the Off-Season 2020 and 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $2,400/month and $900/week. Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Pool is heated with electric heat pump. The open floor plan includes a separate dining room. The kitchen features a breakfast nook and opens to the large living room with pool views. The master suite has a king size bed, walk in closet, shower and garden tub, and sliding glass doors to the lanai and pool. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms have Queen beds and the 4th bedroom contains twin beds. You'll find a couple of fishing rods, a tackle box, beach chairs, a beach umbrella, a large cooler and a trolley to carry them to the beach, as well as pool toys and floaties, for your enjoyment. The home has a safety gate surrounding the pool, which is heated with solar panels and a solar cover. WiFi Internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD have any available units?
738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
