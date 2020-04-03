738 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

AVAILABLE APRIL 2020! Rented 1/1/21 - 3/31/21. Available in the Off-Season 2020 and 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $2,400/month and $900/week. Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Pool is heated with electric heat pump. The open floor plan includes a separate dining room. The kitchen features a breakfast nook and opens to the large living room with pool views. The master suite has a king size bed, walk in closet, shower and garden tub, and sliding glass doors to the lanai and pool. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms have Queen beds and the 4th bedroom contains twin beds. You'll find a couple of fishing rods, a tackle box, beach chairs, a beach umbrella, a large cooler and a trolley to carry them to the beach, as well as pool toys and floaties, for your enjoyment. The home has a safety gate surrounding the pool, which is heated with solar panels and a solar cover. WiFi Internet included.