7 Medalist Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

ALL OF THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS have been combined in this spacious and sparkling three bedroom, two bath vacation home. Step inside the inviting entry and enjoy the beauty and comfortable flow of this well-planned residence. Features include a master suite with king bed, two guest bedrooms -- one with queen bed, one with full size bed, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and large laundry room. The covered lanai will beckon you from the dining area into the pool with waterfront view overlooking the canal. Located within the gold course community of Rotonda West between Englewood and Boca Grande beaches; this home is perfect for your vacation get-a-away from the cold and snow of winters up north. Please note - owner prefers minimum 2-3-month term lease. Small pet (25# or less) may be allowed with non-refundable pet fee.