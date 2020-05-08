All apartments in Rotonda
Find more places like 7 Medalist Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rotonda, FL
/
7 Medalist Ct
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:32 AM

7 Medalist Ct

7 Medalist Court · (941) 697-5606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rotonda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7 Medalist Court, Rotonda, FL 33947
White Marsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
ALL OF THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS have been combined in this spacious and sparkling three bedroom, two bath vacation home. Step inside the inviting entry and enjoy the beauty and comfortable flow of this well-planned residence. Features include a master suite with king bed, two guest bedrooms -- one with queen bed, one with full size bed, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and large laundry room. The covered lanai will beckon you from the dining area into the pool with waterfront view overlooking the canal. Located within the gold course community of Rotonda West between Englewood and Boca Grande beaches; this home is perfect for your vacation get-a-away from the cold and snow of winters up north. Please note - owner prefers minimum 2-3-month term lease. Small pet (25# or less) may be allowed with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Medalist Ct have any available units?
7 Medalist Ct has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Medalist Ct have?
Some of 7 Medalist Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Medalist Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7 Medalist Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Medalist Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Medalist Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7 Medalist Ct offer parking?
No, 7 Medalist Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7 Medalist Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Medalist Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Medalist Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7 Medalist Ct has a pool.
Does 7 Medalist Ct have accessible units?
No, 7 Medalist Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Medalist Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Medalist Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Medalist Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Medalist Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7 Medalist Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rotonda 1 BedroomsRotonda 2 Bedrooms
Rotonda Apartments with BalconyRotonda Apartments with Gym
Rotonda Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLEllenton, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLBayshore Gardens, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity