Home
/
Rotonda, FL
/
6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215

6610 Gasparilla Pines Boulevard · (941) 255-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rotonda
Apartments with Parking
Furnished Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6610 Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, Rotonda, FL 34224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Seasonal Condo near Boca Grande - Available for season 2021 is this tucked away gem in Cape Haze and off the beaten path you will find THE SANCTUARY, close to Boca Grande where you can charter a boat with well know fishing guides or just enjoy a day at the beach and walk around town, great restaurants to explore, the Sanctuary community has a very active social hour on Saturdays, 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms on the 2nd floor with a view of the Wild Flower sanctuary, short drive to Englewood where you can find the most pristine beaches around, rent a boat or jetski and get yourself out on the water. Come enjoy your Florida lifestyle

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5771784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 have any available units?
6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 currently offering any rent specials?
6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 pet-friendly?
No, 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 offer parking?
No, 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 does not offer parking.
Does 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 have a pool?
No, 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 does not have a pool.
Does 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 have accessible units?
No, 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215 does not have units with air conditioning.
