6610 Gasparilla Pines Blvd #215

Seasonal Condo near Boca Grande - Available for season 2021 is this tucked away gem in Cape Haze and off the beaten path you will find THE SANCTUARY, close to Boca Grande where you can charter a boat with well know fishing guides or just enjoy a day at the beach and walk around town, great restaurants to explore, the Sanctuary community has a very active social hour on Saturdays, 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms on the 2nd floor with a view of the Wild Flower sanctuary, short drive to Englewood where you can find the most pristine beaches around, rent a boat or jetski and get yourself out on the water. Come enjoy your Florida lifestyle



No Pets Allowed



