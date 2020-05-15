42 MARK TWAIN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

3-BEDROOM, 2.5-BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL, Available for 2021 OFF SEASONS ONLY. Rent this comfortable upscale 3-bedroom, 2- bath home with a heated pool on a nice wide canal in the beautiful golf course community of Rotonda West. This home is located on WEST/Gulf coast of Florida which offers spectacular sunsets. Rotonda West is conveniently located to local restaurants, golf courses and between Boca Grande and Englewood beaches. Seasonal monthly rent includes utilities (limits apply), basic cable, internet, pool and lawn maintenance. Minimum 3-month rent term preferred.