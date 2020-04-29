208 ARLINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Seasonal/Short-Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is for 6 months+ in season (no tax!). Jan., Feb., March, in-season rate is $4,500/month (Feb. & March 2021 are leased). Off season/summer rate is $2,800/month except $3,000/month for Nov. & Dec., and $3,500/month for April & May (April 2021 is leased). Beautiful and spacious, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home includes a solar heated pool and spacious lanai. Inside the double door entry is a formal living room with separate dining area that leads to the kitchen and an open family room. The cook's kitchen includes a breakfast bar and eating nook overlooking the family room and the pool. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, large closet, and lanai access. Outside the covered patio leads to the screened and solar heated pool that overlooks the 11 acre community green space with glimpses of the Amberjack Waterway. This great location is only one mile from the Boca Grande Causeway leading to beautiful beaches, boutique shopping, fine dining, and great boating & fishing. Maximum capacity of 6 adults. Dogs & Cats allowed with fee. 12% Tax not included in rates (no tax required for 6 months+).