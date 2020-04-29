All apartments in Rotonda
208 ARLINGTON DRIVE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:28 AM

208 ARLINGTON DRIVE

208 Arlington Drive · (941) 777-3161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

208 Arlington Drive, Rotonda, FL 33946

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1861 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Seasonal/Short-Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is for 6 months+ in season (no tax!). Jan., Feb., March, in-season rate is $4,500/month (Feb. & March 2021 are leased). Off season/summer rate is $2,800/month except $3,000/month for Nov. & Dec., and $3,500/month for April & May (April 2021 is leased). Beautiful and spacious, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home includes a solar heated pool and spacious lanai. Inside the double door entry is a formal living room with separate dining area that leads to the kitchen and an open family room. The cook's kitchen includes a breakfast bar and eating nook overlooking the family room and the pool. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, large closet, and lanai access. Outside the covered patio leads to the screened and solar heated pool that overlooks the 11 acre community green space with glimpses of the Amberjack Waterway. This great location is only one mile from the Boca Grande Causeway leading to beautiful beaches, boutique shopping, fine dining, and great boating & fishing. Maximum capacity of 6 adults. Dogs & Cats allowed with fee. 12% Tax not included in rates (no tax required for 6 months+).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

