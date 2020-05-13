149 CADDY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Located in the highly sought, deed restricted Rotonda community, this home makes for a comfortable vacation retreat. Pack lightly as the home is equipped with all the conveniences of home. However you will need to pack the clubs because you are surrounded by 5 golf courses catering to the novice and professional alike. Tennis, hiking, biking all at hand as well. After a hard day of play, this home provides the perfect backdrop for rest and relaxation. Open and spacious kitchen to test your culinary skills looking out to the serenity of the pool and ebbing canal. The master suite each features an en-suite bathroom with an inviting King sized bed. The guest bedroom features two twins. You will rest well and wake refreshed each morning. Breakfast, lunch and dinner in the spacious Florida room. Windows galore allow the the sunshine to pour through. The view is incredible. The Sandhill cranes will become regular visitors. Cast a line in the canal. The fish are biting. Loungers poolside to soak in the Vitamin D. The pool is heated and remains comfortable year round. The beautiful beaches of Englewood are a short car ride away. Unique dining and shopping experiences along Dearborn Street. Rotonda is a friendly community. A place where guests come back year after year. This home can be rented for a minimum of 3 days off season. We can accommodate a long weekend or an extended stay. Call today for availability and a private tour.