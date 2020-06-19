All apartments in Rotonda
124 MEDALIST ROAD
124 MEDALIST ROAD

124 Medalist Road · (941) 615-7571
Location

124 Medalist Road, Rotonda, FL 33947
White Marsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1903 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
SHORT TERM ONLY***AVAILABLE August 1 to Sept 30, 2020 and AVAILABLE MARCH 1 to APRIL 30, 2021 *** RESERVED Oct 1, 2020 to FEB 28,2021*** Nicely furnished 3 BR, 2 BA. pool home with 3 CAR GARAGE – so bring your toys! The master bedroom features a king size bed with en suite bathroom; the second and third bedrooms offer queen beds. There is plenty to do in and around Rotonda West all year long. You will appreciate the private wooded back yard that backs up to Long Marsh Golf Course property. It’s just a short walk to Rotonda Community Park and Preserve with its playground, tennis/pickle ball courts and a biking/walking trail around Parade Circle. Nearby Broadmoor Park is also a great place for walking. Rotonda West is a highly desirable golf community that is just a short drive from the beautiful beaches of Boca Grande and Manasota Key. Five courses to choose from right in the community! There are also plenty of biking opportunities in the area. Start on the 8 mile Cape Haze Pioneer Trail that runs right by the community, cross the Boca Grande Causeway and pick up the 6.5 mile Boca Grande Bike Path for a day at the beach! And of course there is always the refreshing heated pool for those who would just like to relax. *** $200 electric fee each month. One time pet fee $250. ONE dog please. Cleaning fee $200. Owner/tenant will split 12% tourist tax (6% ea). NO SMOKING on the premises. NO CATS please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 MEDALIST ROAD have any available units?
124 MEDALIST ROAD has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 MEDALIST ROAD have?
Some of 124 MEDALIST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 MEDALIST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
124 MEDALIST ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 MEDALIST ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 MEDALIST ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 124 MEDALIST ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 124 MEDALIST ROAD does offer parking.
Does 124 MEDALIST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 MEDALIST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 MEDALIST ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 124 MEDALIST ROAD has a pool.
Does 124 MEDALIST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 124 MEDALIST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 124 MEDALIST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 MEDALIST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 MEDALIST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 MEDALIST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
