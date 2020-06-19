124 MEDALIST ROAD

Amenities

SHORT TERM ONLY***AVAILABLE August 1 to Sept 30, 2020 and AVAILABLE MARCH 1 to APRIL 30, 2021 *** RESERVED Oct 1, 2020 to FEB 28,2021*** Nicely furnished 3 BR, 2 BA. pool home with 3 CAR GARAGE – so bring your toys! The master bedroom features a king size bed with en suite bathroom; the second and third bedrooms offer queen beds. There is plenty to do in and around Rotonda West all year long. You will appreciate the private wooded back yard that backs up to Long Marsh Golf Course property. It’s just a short walk to Rotonda Community Park and Preserve with its playground, tennis/pickle ball courts and a biking/walking trail around Parade Circle. Nearby Broadmoor Park is also a great place for walking. Rotonda West is a highly desirable golf community that is just a short drive from the beautiful beaches of Boca Grande and Manasota Key. Five courses to choose from right in the community! There are also plenty of biking opportunities in the area. Start on the 8 mile Cape Haze Pioneer Trail that runs right by the community, cross the Boca Grande Causeway and pick up the 6.5 mile Boca Grande Bike Path for a day at the beach! And of course there is always the refreshing heated pool for those who would just like to relax. *** $200 electric fee each month. One time pet fee $250. ONE dog please. Cleaning fee $200. Owner/tenant will split 12% tourist tax (6% ea). NO SMOKING on the premises. NO CATS please.