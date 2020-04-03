120 SPORTSMAN ROAD

Amenities

Calling all snow birds, fresh to the market and open for Winter of 2019/2020! Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape. Do not forget to pack your golf clubs because the community is surrounded by 5 golf courses catering to the novice and professional alike. After a hard day of play, this home provides the perfect setting for a wonderful Winter vacation. With just over 2200 sq ft of well appointed living space, this 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom, guest beds are queens and master king size bed. Call your best friends and start making memories. Great natural light throughout. Awesome master with an en-suite bathroom featuring dual sinks,garden tub and walk in shower. Open up the sliders and move your living space outdoors. The lanai is expansive and provides well for entertainment. Plenty of room for those who prefer to sip their pina coladas in the sun and plenty of space under shade. Light up the grill and let the festivities begin. The pool is heated and remains comfortable year round. The convenience of a dedicated pool bathroom on the lanai. The home is fully equipped with all the comforts of home including cable, Internet and much more. The beautiful Gulf beaches of Manasota Key are a short car ride away. Rotonda is a friendly community. A place where guests come back year after year. Booked Jan-March 2020. Call for available booking dates.