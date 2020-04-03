All apartments in Rotonda
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

120 SPORTSMAN ROAD

120 Sportsman Road · (941) 468-1964
Location

120 Sportsman Road, Rotonda, FL 33947
Broadmoor

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2210 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Calling all snow birds, fresh to the market and open for Winter of 2019/2020! Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape. Do not forget to pack your golf clubs because the community is surrounded by 5 golf courses catering to the novice and professional alike. After a hard day of play, this home provides the perfect setting for a wonderful Winter vacation. With just over 2200 sq ft of well appointed living space, this 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom, guest beds are queens and master king size bed. Call your best friends and start making memories. Great natural light throughout. Awesome master with an en-suite bathroom featuring dual sinks,garden tub and walk in shower. Open up the sliders and move your living space outdoors. The lanai is expansive and provides well for entertainment. Plenty of room for those who prefer to sip their pina coladas in the sun and plenty of space under shade. Light up the grill and let the festivities begin. The pool is heated and remains comfortable year round. The convenience of a dedicated pool bathroom on the lanai. The home is fully equipped with all the comforts of home including cable, Internet and much more. The beautiful Gulf beaches of Manasota Key are a short car ride away. Rotonda is a friendly community. A place where guests come back year after year. Booked Jan-March 2020. Call for available booking dates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD have any available units?
120 SPORTSMAN ROAD has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD have?
Some of 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
120 SPORTSMAN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD has a pool.
Does 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 SPORTSMAN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
