All apartments in Rotonda
Find more places like 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rotonda, FL
/
10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:09 AM

10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP

10600 Lemon Creek Loop · (941) 468-0957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rotonda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10600 Lemon Creek Loop, Rotonda, FL 34224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Top notched up scale 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse with approx 2700 SF under/air. One of 2 master bedrooms/baths located on lower floor. Upstairs provides an additional master suite and 2 more bedrooms. 3 bedrooms provide queen beds, and the 4th bedroom has 2 twin beds. This is a perfect choice for 2 couples to rent during winter months. Upstairs landing comes as an additional open area set up as a small living rm and writing desk. It overlooks the downstairs living room. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Breakfast bar up to 4 seating. 3 bedrooms have flat screen TV's along with a over sized flat screen in the living room. Enjoy morning coffee or an evening cocktail on the mostly private tiled lanai. Lanai entry is from the living room and master bedroom. Fully stocked along with beach chairs and toys. Across the street is the main clubhouse with large swimming pool, grills, lounge chairs and separate air conditioned exercise room. If you are a boater, Cape Haze Marina is directly across the street for storage or boat rentals. This location is a 5 minute drove to the Boca Grande causeway or 10 minute to Englewood gulf beaches. Tenant pays application fee to HOA and 12% bed tax. Cleaning fee $150 This is a gated community with side walks thru out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP have any available units?
10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP have?
Some of 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP does offer parking.
Does 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP has a pool.
Does 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rotonda 1 BedroomsRotonda 2 Bedrooms
Rotonda Apartments with BalconyRotonda Apartments with Gym
Rotonda Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLEllenton, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLBayshore Gardens, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity