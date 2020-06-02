10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

Top notched up scale 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse with approx 2700 SF under/air. One of 2 master bedrooms/baths located on lower floor. Upstairs provides an additional master suite and 2 more bedrooms. 3 bedrooms provide queen beds, and the 4th bedroom has 2 twin beds. This is a perfect choice for 2 couples to rent during winter months. Upstairs landing comes as an additional open area set up as a small living rm and writing desk. It overlooks the downstairs living room. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Breakfast bar up to 4 seating. 3 bedrooms have flat screen TV's along with a over sized flat screen in the living room. Enjoy morning coffee or an evening cocktail on the mostly private tiled lanai. Lanai entry is from the living room and master bedroom. Fully stocked along with beach chairs and toys. Across the street is the main clubhouse with large swimming pool, grills, lounge chairs and separate air conditioned exercise room. If you are a boater, Cape Haze Marina is directly across the street for storage or boat rentals. This location is a 5 minute drove to the Boca Grande causeway or 10 minute to Englewood gulf beaches. Tenant pays application fee to HOA and 12% bed tax. Cleaning fee $150 This is a gated community with side walks thru out.