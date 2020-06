Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

3/2 condo available 3/1/2020 located in the Gated Community of the Hammocks on Placida Rd. Meticulously maintained grounds, club house, fitness center, pool, hot tub and tennis courts available to guests. Gated community, Under building parking, inside utility room which includes

washer and dryer, granite counter tops and elevator to all floors are some features. Rent includes water, sewer, basic cable, trash collection and pest control for $1700.00 per month.