2 bedroom apartments
336 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roosevelt Gardens, FL
Roosevelt Gardens
1 Unit Available
1251 NW 30 Avenue #1
1251 NW 30th Ave, Roosevelt Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
845 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom - Voucher Welcome - Lovely two bedroom, one bathroom unit. Updated throughout, ready for move in first week of February. Vouchers welcome! Tenants pay all utilities and repairs of $100 or less. $60 application fee per adult.
Roosevelt Gardens
1 Unit Available
2605 NW 14 ST
2605 Northwest 14th Street, Roosevelt Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2-1 house - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR TENANT YOU MUST HAVE
Results within 1 mile of Roosevelt Gardens
Dorsey-Riverbend
1 Unit Available
1615 NW 5th St
1615 Northwest 5th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
SHORT OR ANNUAL RENTAL. Fort Lauderdale Professionals OR who will stay can enjoy this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home with private driveway, walkway and patio.
Lake Aire Palm View
1 Unit Available
1808 NW 24th Ter
1808 Northwest 24th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
645 sqft
Single Family Home 2 bedroom 1 bath large yard. - Single-family home! Plenty of parking lots of green space in the backyard. Two bedroom one bath available now. Non-Refundable pet fee $300 Call Today! 954-361-8900 https://keyrentersouthflorida.
Results within 5 miles of Roosevelt Gardens
River Oaks
27 Units Available
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.
Lake Ridge
25 Units Available
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1352 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
Wilton Manors
6 Units Available
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
860 sqft
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
12 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
38 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1126 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
15 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1291 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
10 Units Available
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1047 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour! *Mask & Gloves Required Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with
Victoria Park
26 Units Available
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1316 sqft
Located along Sunrise Blvd and close to Holiday Park. Contemporary apartments feature granite counters, a balcony/patio, private laundry facilities and garbage disposal. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and guest parking.
Oakland Forest
29 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1177 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
26 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1245 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Melrose Park
21 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Beverly Heights
13 Units Available
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
29 Units Available
Plantation Gardens Apartment Homes
7616 NW 5th St, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes located close to Fort Lauderdale, shops and restaurants. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Community features two swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis court.
Flagler Heights
21 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1192 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
33 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1202 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
51 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1237 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1137 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Harbordale
44 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1026 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
36 Units Available
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1179 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
