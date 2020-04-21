All apartments in River Ridge
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

8010 Hathaway Drive

8010 Hathaway Drive · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8010 Hathaway Drive, River Ridge, FL 34654
The Oaks at River Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8010 Hathaway Drive have any available units?
8010 Hathaway Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8010 Hathaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8010 Hathaway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8010 Hathaway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8010 Hathaway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8010 Hathaway Drive offer parking?
No, 8010 Hathaway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8010 Hathaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8010 Hathaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8010 Hathaway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8010 Hathaway Drive has a pool.
Does 8010 Hathaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 8010 Hathaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8010 Hathaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8010 Hathaway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8010 Hathaway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8010 Hathaway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
