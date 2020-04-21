All apartments in River Ridge
Find more places like 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
River Ridge, FL
/
7941 CLARENDON DRIVE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

7941 CLARENDON DRIVE

7941 Clarendon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7941 Clarendon Drive, River Ridge, FL 34654
The Oaks at River Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Awesome renovated modern home located in highly coveted RIVER RIDGE School System, with a community pool. NEW kitchen cabinetry, NEW stainless appliances, NEW granite & modern tile flooring. 3 bedrooms PLUS an office, 2 full baths, and a 2 car garage. This house features high vaulted ceilings, living room, eat in kitchen, and a screened porch. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and en-suite. Walking distance to a large community pool and clubhouse. Close proximity to the new Trinity Hospital complex. Easy access to Tampa, Pasco & Pinellas employment. NON-SMOKERS only! Don't miss this one! Real estate agent is the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE have any available units?
7941 CLARENDON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE have?
Some of 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7941 CLARENDON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Ridge.
Does 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7941 CLARENDON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLJasmine Estates, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBayonet Point, FLNew Port Richey, FLPort Richey, FLElfers, FL
Meadow Oaks, FLHudson, FLTrinity, FLOdessa, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLCheval, FLNorthdale, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College