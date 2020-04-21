7941 CLARENDON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Awesome renovated modern home located in highly coveted RIVER RIDGE School System, with a community pool. NEW kitchen cabinetry, NEW stainless appliances, NEW granite & modern tile flooring. 3 bedrooms PLUS an office, 2 full baths, and a 2 car garage. This house features high vaulted ceilings, living room, eat in kitchen, and a screened porch. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and en-suite. Walking distance to a large community pool and clubhouse. Close proximity to the new Trinity Hospital complex. Easy access to Tampa, Pasco & Pinellas employment. NON-SMOKERS only! Don't miss this one! Real estate agent is the owner.