Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with family room home in the Woods of River Ridge backing up to Starkey Park. This home has laminate flooring throughout, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a large family room of the kitchen. Plenty of closet space, including walk in closet in the master bedroom. The yard is fenced in with vinyl fencing. Call or text to see it today.