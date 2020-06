Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Call Mary Rinaldi at 727-835-3187 to see this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage on the River Ridge Golf Club. Shining hardwood floors, huge great room, kitchen nook, lanai, paver patio, washer, dryer, lawn service included and so much more. Don't wait or this will be gone.