10834 Claymont Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

MO/LB YOURSELF HERE! Check out this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in the very desirable The Oaks at River Ridge Community in New Port Richey Fl! NEW CARPET! NEW FIXTURES! NEW PAINT! NEW VANITY! This owner has spared no expense getting this home ready for the next tenants. You will love having high ceilings which are sure to lower your cooling costs! This master bedroom has its own private screened porch facing a nature preserve, This master also has a Huge walk-in Closet, and a brand new vanity with skylight!! Enjoy cool nights with your Fireplace in the living room! This dine-in kitchen has plenty of room for a small table and you will be sure to have plenty of seating for all of your guests. There is a second Large screened porch off of the living room and eat-in kitchen! With this front door area fully screened you will be sure to have that extra sense of security and keep bugs out of your doorway! You will love having this huge 2 car garage with plenty of space for storage with the washer and dryer hookups in the garage as well this place has it all! FOR MORE INFO, QUALIFICATIONS, APPLICATIONS, PLEASE VISIT WWW.ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE EMAIL ME A COPY OF YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE ALONG WITH THE HOME ADDRESS YOU WISH TO SEE TO MICHAEL@ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM. THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.