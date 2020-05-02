10712 LAQUINTA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill

Delightful pond and golf course views from this furnished 2 bed/2 bath villa with covered parking and storage in the Valley Wood subdivision of the highly desirable golfing community of Tall Pines at River Ridge. This villa features a nice neutral kitchen with eat-in space, spacious living and dining area, two bedrooms with walk-in closets, full size washer and dryer inside the unit, screened lanai, and nice paved patio in the back to enjoy the beautiful views of the pond and golf course! This wonderful active community boasts a clubhouse that hosts many parties & functions, golf club and 19 hole course, and bar & grill restaurant. Come relax and enjoy the Florida lifestyle!