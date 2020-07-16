All apartments in Ridgecrest
11726 126th Terrace North

11726 126th Terrace North · (813) 906-1553
Location

11726 126th Terrace North, Ridgecrest, FL 33778
Ridgecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 Home is on a large open lot with plenty of yard surrounding property. Walking inside you have an open living/ dining room area which connects into the kitchen and rest of the home all with tiled flooring. Kitchen is equipped with a breakfast eat in area, counter top and cabinet space and major appliances such as refrigerator and stove. Three bedrooms in total, all with sizable closet space, wood laminate flooring and a full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. Utility hook ups as well.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11726 126th Terrace North have any available units?
11726 126th Terrace North has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11726 126th Terrace North have?
Some of 11726 126th Terrace North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11726 126th Terrace North currently offering any rent specials?
11726 126th Terrace North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11726 126th Terrace North pet-friendly?
Yes, 11726 126th Terrace North is pet friendly.
Does 11726 126th Terrace North offer parking?
No, 11726 126th Terrace North does not offer parking.
Does 11726 126th Terrace North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11726 126th Terrace North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11726 126th Terrace North have a pool?
No, 11726 126th Terrace North does not have a pool.
Does 11726 126th Terrace North have accessible units?
No, 11726 126th Terrace North does not have accessible units.
Does 11726 126th Terrace North have units with dishwashers?
No, 11726 126th Terrace North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11726 126th Terrace North have units with air conditioning?
No, 11726 126th Terrace North does not have units with air conditioning.
