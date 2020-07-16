11726 126th Terrace North

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

3/2 Home is on a large open lot with plenty of yard surrounding property. Walking inside you have an open living/ dining room area which connects into the kitchen and rest of the home all with tiled flooring. Kitchen is equipped with a breakfast eat in area, counter top and cabinet space and major appliances such as refrigerator and stove. Three bedrooms in total, all with sizable closet space, wood laminate flooring and a full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. Utility hook ups as well.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.