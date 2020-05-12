2746 Hope Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill dogs allowed

Freshly painted in quiet residential neighborhood, one block from Riverview High School. Vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors and private fenced in patio, perfect for those early evening barbecues.



Lease Terms

Due to coronavirus there will be a rent reduction of $500 for the month of may only. One year lease. First months rent ($595), last months rent$(1095) and one months security ($1095) due at lease signing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.