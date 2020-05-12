All apartments in Ridge Wood Heights
Find more places like 2746 Hope Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ridge Wood Heights, FL
/
2746 Hope Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:41 PM

2746 Hope Street

2746 Hope Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1605056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ridge Wood Heights
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2746 Hope Street, Ridge Wood Heights, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
Freshly painted in quiet residential neighborhood, one block from Riverview High School. Vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors and private fenced in patio, perfect for those early evening barbecues.

Lease Terms
Due to coronavirus there will be a rent reduction of $500 for the month of may only. One year lease. First months rent ($595), last months rent$(1095) and one months security ($1095) due at lease signing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Hope Street have any available units?
2746 Hope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridge Wood Heights, FL.
What amenities does 2746 Hope Street have?
Some of 2746 Hope Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Hope Street currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Hope Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Hope Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2746 Hope Street is pet friendly.
Does 2746 Hope Street offer parking?
No, 2746 Hope Street does not offer parking.
Does 2746 Hope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2746 Hope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Hope Street have a pool?
No, 2746 Hope Street does not have a pool.
Does 2746 Hope Street have accessible units?
No, 2746 Hope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Hope Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2746 Hope Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2746 Hope Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2746 Hope Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2746 Hope Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ridge Wood Heights 2 BedroomsRidge Wood Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ridge Wood Heights Apartments with GymRidge Wood Heights Apartments with Pool
Ridge Wood Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL
Holmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity