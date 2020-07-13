/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
125 Apartments for rent in Richmond West, FL with pool
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
15461 SW 176th Ln
15461 Southwest 176th Lane, Richmond West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2444 sqft
Amazing Home at Venetian Parc West 5Be/3Ba - Property Id: 182742 A MUST SEE!!!!...Come and Experience Venetian Parc Community Spacious Two Story Home Built in 2014 with One Bedroom and a Full Bathroom on 1st Floor.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
13909 SW 174th St
13909 Southwest 174th Street, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming 3 bed/2.5 bath 2 story town house in Serena Lakes. Property has tile and wood flooring. Oversize patio fenced in perfect for entertaining. Pets are welcome hurry will not last. It has a several pools throughout the community.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
13934 SW 157th St
13934 Southwest 157th Street, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
This property has been beautifully remodeled. It has 24x24 porcelain floors throughout the entire house, marble bathrooms, granite countertops, high hat lighting throughout the house, and many more options you must see.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
14125 SW 167th Ter
14125 Southwest 167th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2032 sqft
Beautiful House for rent. 5/3 with pool. Freshly painted. A+ schools
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
13917 SW 172nd Ln
13917 Southwest 172nd Lane, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Townhouse in the desirable community of Serena Lakes. This townhouse features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. Ready to move and equipped with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, nice size fenced patio.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
17650 SW 154th Pl
17650 Southwest 154th Place, Richmond West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Most beautiful, Spacious two-story single family home with 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms. Community features Clubhouse, Pool, Gym and Playground. Master bathroom with his & her's sinks, separate bathtub and shower.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
15881 SW 149th Ave
15881 Southwest 149th Avenue, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
The Perfect Family Home one-story 4 bedrooms plus den 4 full bathrooms on corner larger lot on a coul-de-sac. Renovated kitchen & living areas with neutral colors, high ceilings, chimney, and wet bar with sink great for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond West
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
15118 SW 141st Ct
15118 Southwest 141st Court, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1870 sqft
Amazing Pool Home 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 182733 A MUST SEE!!!...
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
15261 SW 139th St
15261 Southwest 139th Street, Country Walk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2 sqft
Spectacular corner house, near shopping centers and turpike, has no association, swimming pool, fully furnished with furniture from El Dorado Furniture like new, security cameras monitored from the cell phone.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
14201 SW 147 0
14201 Southwest 147th Place, Country Walk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2 sqft
Great house for a family. Spacious Living Areas with Ample Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room all connected with a smooth flow. Large Bedrooms and Closets. Over-Sized side patio and pool area great for gatherings.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond West
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
11 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,551
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,418
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1137 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks
15000 SW 104th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
895 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a preferred Miami location. Community offer two pools, gym and nearby trails. Outdoor kitchens and grilling stations. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
911 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Kendale Lakes West
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,307
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
18 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
64 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
154 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
899 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
65 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
Similar Pages
Richmond West 3 BedroomsRichmond West Apartments with BalconyRichmond West Apartments with GarageRichmond West Apartments with Gym
Richmond West Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond West Apartments with ParkingRichmond West Apartments with PoolRichmond West Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FL