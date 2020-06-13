125 Apartments for rent in Richmond West, FL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14020 SW 152nd Ter
14020 Southwest 152nd Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Kendall Country Estates - Property Id: 293229 SPECTACULAR SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE! EVERYTHING COMPLETELY RENOVATED CEILINGS, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORS, NEW ROOF, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15461 SW 170th Ter
15461 Southwest 170th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Immaculate one story single family home for rent. Wood kitchen cabinets, one car garage. fence patio with tree fruits. kitchen with granite counters. Vertical blinds. Washer and Dryer, renovated bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
17748 SW 146th Ct
17748 Southwest 146th Court, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to this very nice 3 bedroom / 2 bath Single Family Home located in Aristotle in West Kendall. Property is immaculate, features tile flooring throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Property has updated bathrooms and kitchen.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
16179 SW 154th Ct
16179 Southwest 154th Court, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Gorgeous 4 bedroom,2 bath, 2 car gar. home offering vaulted ceilings,ceramic flooring,family room opens to covered porch,large corner lot,fenced.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15881 SW 149th Ave
15881 Southwest 149th Avenue, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
The Perfect Family Home one-story 4 bedrooms plus den 4 full bathrooms on corner larger lot on a coul-de-sac. Renovated kitchen & living areas with neutral colors, high ceilings, chimney, and wet bar with sink great for entertaining.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14650 SW 161st St
14650 Southwest 161st Street, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
It will not last. Great one story house with a charming driveway with a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, the backyard has a private fence and plenty of outdoor space.
1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
13721 SW 149th Cir Ln
13721 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
694 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy townhouse in the highly desired community of Country Walk. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath, Tile floors, Stainless Steal Appliances, Granite counter top, washer/dryer in the unit. A small enclosed space for an office.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
14201 SW 147 0
14201 Southwest 147th Place, Country Walk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2 sqft
Great house for a family. Spacious Living Areas with Ample Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room all connected with a smooth flow. Large Bedrooms and Closets. Over-Sized side patio and pool area great for gatherings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15108 SW 140th Pl
15108 Southwest 140th Place, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2/2 WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COUNTRY WALK, TILED IN LIVING AREAS AND WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND UPDATED BATH. NEW WASHER AND DRYER, AND OVEN/STOVE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
13717 SW 149th Cir Ln
13717 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Don't miss it! This 2Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Stories Townhome/Villa in desirable Country Walk. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Tile throughout the first floor and laminated floors on the 2nd. Balcony on Master bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15457 SW 138th Ter
15457 Southwest 138th Terrace, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Bright and Spacious Home in the sought after San Jose Estates, features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths, tile throughout common areas and wood laminate floors in the bedrooms. Beautiful white kitchen and nice patio to entertained.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15421 SW 138th Ter
15421 Southwest 138th Terrace, Country Walk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in the desirable gated community of San Jose features remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, covered patio, pool & oversize lot perfect for entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13379 SW 142 TE
13379 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous and spacious 3 beds/2.5 bath home in Twin Lakes GATED community. Freshly painted throughout! The property has a garage with hurricane panels. Easy access to Florida Turnpike. Steps away from the community pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks
15000 SW 104th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
895 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a preferred Miami location. Community offer two pools, gym and nearby trails. Outdoor kitchens and grilling stations. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Kendale Lakes West
6 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,544
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Crossings
11 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 05:32pm
Contact for Availability
Vista Lago at the Hammocks
10571 Southwest 156th Place, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1049 sqft
A nicely treed, modern community, these apartments offer beautiful fixtures and modern amenities. Apartments include bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, dishwashers, walk-in closets, ovens, and ranges, as well as 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Three Lakes
11 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
City Guide for Richmond West, FL

Richmond West, Florida is the most populous county in Florida, and for good reason.

Situated southeast of Florida, Richmond West is part of the Miami-Dade County. This 4.17 square mile-city is home of approximately 32,000 people. With easy access to famous beaches, tropical weather, and other conveniences of urban life, this small haven could very well be a good alternative to anyone who wants to live the Miami lifestyle minus the fanfare. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Richmond West, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Richmond West renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

