3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:22 PM
171 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richmond Heights, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
11624 SW 135th Ln
11624 Southwest 135th Lane, Richmond Heights, FL
4 bedrooms 2 bath, split bedroom plan single family house. Double car garage available June 1, 2020. Substantially remodeled. Spacious eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with built out closet & dressing area. 3 french door exits to the yard.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
11535 Lincoln Blvd
11535 Lincoln Boulevard, Richmond Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT SINGLE FAMILY HOME OFFERS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHS. FULLY UPDATED KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & DETACHED ISLAND. TILED THROUGHOUT. ACCORDION SHUTTERS. HOME WAS UPDATED 5 YEARS AGO. LARGE BACK YARD.
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
10730 SW 151 st
10730 SW 151st St, Richmond Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1160 sqft
Home or rent - Property Id: 108518 Charming home for rent ! Owners are very motivated to rent ! contact for more Info Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108518 Property Id 108518 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5375169)
Results within 1 mile of Richmond Heights
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Three Lakes
33 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
14134 Southwest 120th Court
14134 Southwest 120th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1150 sqft
14134 Southwest 120th Court Apt #3-14, Miami, FL 33186 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
11010 SW 160th St
11010 Southwest 160th Street, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1367 sqft
Amazing 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths home, single family home. Ceramic tile floors, fenced yard, Large living area, Accordion Shutters, plus family room. Close to schools, shopping, public transportation and easily accessible to major highway.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
9821 SW 165th Ter
9821 Southwest 165th Terrace, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1092 sqft
Beautifully and tastefully remodeled unit in Fairway Park! Freshly painted, all new kitchen (including granite countertops), updated bathrooms, large shed in the backyard, and more! Also features a bonus in-law studio with separate entrance.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12525 SW 124th Ct
12525 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
BEAUTIFUL, TASTEFULLY DECORATED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE IN PEACEFUL, SAFE/SOUGHT AFTER KENDALL BREEZE COMMUNITY.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
14391 SW 120th Ct
14391 Southwest 120th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
This townhome features 3 beds/2.5 baths with large kitchen overseeing the dining/living area. High ceiling in master bedroom and walk in closet. Only 2 vehicles per unit HOA MANDATE. Fenced patio with no back neighbors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12447 SW 124th Path
12447 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12326 SW 123rd St
12326 SW 123rd Street, Three Lakes, FL
Absolutely gorgeous 4/2.5 bathroom * Corner* town home. "THE OLYMPIA" the most sought after town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze. This beautiful home features an open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12162 SW 143rd Ln
12162 Southwest 143rd Lane, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Largest model of 3/2/1 in the lake complex with washer & dryer, NO carpets anywhere & big fenced patio. 24 Hr. security & guard gated. Community pool. All bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer in main floor. Ceramic & wood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
11621 SW 117th Ct
11621 Southwest 117th Court, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
CHARMING AND SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME WITH LIGHT FILLED ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS IN THE SECOND FLOOR AND GUEST BATHROOM IN A OFFICE ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED, IN A WALKING DISTANCE OF PUBLIX, BANKS AND SHOPPING CENTERS.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
16020 SW 91st Ct
16020 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This charming Palmetto Bay home, located inside gated community of "Casa de Campo", offers everything that you need and more, for the lowest rental price in the area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12231 SW 124th Ct
12231 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED KENDALL BREEZE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT, 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR, LAMINATE FLOORS UPSTAIRS. BEAUTIFUL ROD IRON AND WOOD STAIRCASE.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Heights
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Palmetto Bay
42 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,164
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Kendall
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Lago Mar
12 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1372 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Kendale Lakes West
8 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
12 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
