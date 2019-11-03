All apartments in Redington Shores
17745 GULF BOULEVARD

17745 Gulf Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

17745 Gulf Blvd, Redington Shores, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Exceed your Expectations! This is one of the LARGEST UNITS built in this Luxury Waterfront Resort just steps to the BEACH! Be Pampered and Perfectly Positioned to enjoy every aspect of Island Life from this Redington Shores Yacht & Tennis Club Condo! Over 3,000SF of Flexible Living Space boasting 3 or 4BR, 3.5 Baths, PRIVATE POOLSIDE CABANA, PRIVATE BOAT SLIP, GARAGE & CARPORT PARKING! Designed to Maximize Privacy & Focus on the Endless Water Views, this Open Layout takes advantage of Indoor & Outdoor Living. Chef’s Kitchen w/Solid Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Center Island & Breakfast Bar. Formal Living & Dining Areas plus Breakfast Room. The Master Retreat is truly a Dream in its own Wing with Luxurious Master Bathroom, Walk-In Shower, a Bathtub Nook, Double Closets & Balcony. Split Bedroom Layout with 2nd Master Suite, 3rd BR and 4th BR or Media Room, Den or Office and 3rd Full Bath, a Half Bath & Laundry Room. A Full Wall of Glass Windows & Sliders open to 45 foot Covered Balcony & Panoramic Water Views. Resort Style Living at its Finest with your Private Poolside Cabana, Boat Dock w/Power & Water, Two Pools & Spas, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center & Clubhouse! EZ access to the Gulf of Mexico from your Dock or stay in the Protected Bay & enjoy all types of Water Sports! Step across the street to the Beach or walk to Shopping & Dining. Centrally located with an EZ Commute to St. Pete or Tampa. Available November 1st, Unfurnished, 12 Month Lease, Pets Considered! Schedule your Private Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17745 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
17745 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 17745 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 17745 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17745 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
17745 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17745 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 17745 GULF BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 17745 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 17745 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 17745 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17745 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17745 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 17745 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 17745 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 17745 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 17745 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17745 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17745 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17745 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
