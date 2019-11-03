17745 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Exceed your Expectations! This is one of the LARGEST UNITS built in this Luxury Waterfront Resort just steps to the BEACH! Be Pampered and Perfectly Positioned to enjoy every aspect of Island Life from this Redington Shores Yacht & Tennis Club Condo! Over 3,000SF of Flexible Living Space boasting 3 or 4BR, 3.5 Baths, PRIVATE POOLSIDE CABANA, PRIVATE BOAT SLIP, GARAGE & CARPORT PARKING! Designed to Maximize Privacy & Focus on the Endless Water Views, this Open Layout takes advantage of Indoor & Outdoor Living. Chef’s Kitchen w/Solid Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Center Island & Breakfast Bar. Formal Living & Dining Areas plus Breakfast Room. The Master Retreat is truly a Dream in its own Wing with Luxurious Master Bathroom, Walk-In Shower, a Bathtub Nook, Double Closets & Balcony. Split Bedroom Layout with 2nd Master Suite, 3rd BR and 4th BR or Media Room, Den or Office and 3rd Full Bath, a Half Bath & Laundry Room. A Full Wall of Glass Windows & Sliders open to 45 foot Covered Balcony & Panoramic Water Views. Resort Style Living at its Finest with your Private Poolside Cabana, Boat Dock w/Power & Water, Two Pools & Spas, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center & Clubhouse! EZ access to the Gulf of Mexico from your Dock or stay in the Protected Bay & enjoy all types of Water Sports! Step across the street to the Beach or walk to Shopping & Dining. Centrally located with an EZ Commute to St. Pete or Tampa. Available November 1st, Unfurnished, 12 Month Lease, Pets Considered! Schedule your Private Tour Today!