17444 2ND STREET E

UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Newly updated WATERFRONT home with private DOCK, 10,000 LB LIFT and ADDITIONAL SLIP available for an annual lease. This is sailboat water so bring your boat! From the private dock you have quick & easy access to the Gulf through Johns Pass with no fixed bridges. This 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath home has a split floor plan and has been beautiful updated. Some highlights include a new master bath, new tile flooring and fresh paint throughout the home, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. The spacious back yard and covered patio allow you space to entertain friends and enjoy stunning SUNSETS. This home is on the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, less than a half mile from a public BEACH access. A neighborhood park with a playground for the little ones is a short stroll away. Conveniently located, this home is close to all the shopping, dining and entertainment found on Gulf Blvd and the beach community of Redington Shores. If you want to venture a bit farther, you can easily board the local trolley on Gulf Blvd and it will take you north to Clearwater Beach or south as far as St. Pete Beach, and everywhere in between. Popular Johns Pass shopping and board walk is just a short drive or trolley ride away. Call today to make your appointment to view this home! Please, no smoking.