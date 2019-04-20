All apartments in Redington Shores
Redington Shores, FL
151 175TH AVENUE E
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:43 AM

151 175TH AVENUE E

151 175th Ave E · No Longer Available
Redington Shores
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

151 175th Ave E, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spectacular 2400 SF townhome includes a large master suite with his and her walk in closets, dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. Top quality finishes throughout including solid wood cabinets in the kitchen and baths finished with granite counters. Architectural details throughout. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar overlooking the great room, a large double door pantry, and butler pantry. The living space is enhanced with two large balconies and an outstanding rooftop terrace that affords views of the Gulf and the intercoastal. The terrace allows privacy to sunbath or a wonderful outdoor area to entertain guest while watching the sunset over the Gulf. The garage can handle 4 cars in tandem with plenty of storage still available. Beach access is within a short walking distance. Area has some of the finest restaurants and there are plenty of golf courses to choose from in close proximity. Unit is fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

