151 175TH AVENUE E

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This spectacular 2400 SF townhome includes a large master suite with his and her walk in closets, dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. Top quality finishes throughout including solid wood cabinets in the kitchen and baths finished with granite counters. Architectural details throughout. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar overlooking the great room, a large double door pantry, and butler pantry. The living space is enhanced with two large balconies and an outstanding rooftop terrace that affords views of the Gulf and the intercoastal. The terrace allows privacy to sunbath or a wonderful outdoor area to entertain guest while watching the sunset over the Gulf. The garage can handle 4 cars in tandem with plenty of storage still available. Beach access is within a short walking distance. Area has some of the finest restaurants and there are plenty of golf courses to choose from in close proximity. Unit is fully furnished.