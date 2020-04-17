All apartments in Redington Shores
Find more places like 130 177th Terr W,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redington Shores, FL
/
130 177th Terr W,
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

130 177th Terr W,

130 177th Ter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redington Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

130 177th Ter Drive, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Gulfside Steps to beach. **DAILY rental March open - Property Id: 247101

Contact for daily rates & availability March dates open

Beach is steps from your door! On gulf side! Relaxed, less crowded than other beaches, yet plenty to do! Miles of beautiful beaches, turquoise water and amazing sunsets. Frequent DOLPHIN sightings.

Many adorable places for food & drink within 2-3 blocks.

In a small 3 unit villa, steps from the beach

This 525 sq.ft unit features:
- Comfy queen bed in bedroom, sofa with luxury **memory foam mattress in living room.
**Washer/Dryer in unit
-Private patio
-Full-sized fridge
- Full stove with above range microwave
- Coffee maker, toaster, blender
-Well stocked kitchen wares
- All linens, towels, dish towels.
-Starter packs of dish soap, paper towel, toilet paper, hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, body soap
-Beach towels, beach chairs, beach umbrella, cooler
-Wifi, HD TV, Roku streaming
- Quiet and efficient mini-split A/C for maximum comfort
-Gas grill and additional sitting area shared
**Free parking right in front
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247101
Property Id 247101

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5650257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 177th Terr W, have any available units?
130 177th Terr W, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redington Shores, FL.
What amenities does 130 177th Terr W, have?
Some of 130 177th Terr W,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 177th Terr W, currently offering any rent specials?
130 177th Terr W, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 177th Terr W, pet-friendly?
No, 130 177th Terr W, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Shores.
Does 130 177th Terr W, offer parking?
Yes, 130 177th Terr W, offers parking.
Does 130 177th Terr W, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 177th Terr W, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 177th Terr W, have a pool?
No, 130 177th Terr W, does not have a pool.
Does 130 177th Terr W, have accessible units?
No, 130 177th Terr W, does not have accessible units.
Does 130 177th Terr W, have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 177th Terr W, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 177th Terr W, have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 177th Terr W, has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redington Shores 2 BedroomsRedington Shores Apartments with Pool
Redington Shores Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedington Shores Furnished Apartments
Redington Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL
Cheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg