130 177th Terr W,

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Gulfside Steps to beach. **DAILY rental March open - Property Id: 247101



Contact for daily rates & availability March dates open



Beach is steps from your door! On gulf side! Relaxed, less crowded than other beaches, yet plenty to do! Miles of beautiful beaches, turquoise water and amazing sunsets. Frequent DOLPHIN sightings.



Many adorable places for food & drink within 2-3 blocks.



In a small 3 unit villa, steps from the beach



This 525 sq.ft unit features:

- Comfy queen bed in bedroom, sofa with luxury **memory foam mattress in living room.

**Washer/Dryer in unit

-Private patio

-Full-sized fridge

- Full stove with above range microwave

- Coffee maker, toaster, blender

-Well stocked kitchen wares

- All linens, towels, dish towels.

-Starter packs of dish soap, paper towel, toilet paper, hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, body soap

-Beach towels, beach chairs, beach umbrella, cooler

-Wifi, HD TV, Roku streaming

- Quiet and efficient mini-split A/C for maximum comfort

-Gas grill and additional sitting area shared

**Free parking right in front

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247101

Property Id 247101



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5650257)